Futures trim gains after strong U.S. jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday after data showed job growth accelerated in May and the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, pointing to rapidly tightening labor market conditions, which could stir concerns about inflation.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 109 points, or 0.45 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 9.75 points, or 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 20 points, or 0.29 percent.