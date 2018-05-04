Futures trim losses after U.S. jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures trimmed their losses on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth increased less than expected in April and the unemployment rate dropped to near a 17-1/2-year low of 3.9 percent.

Trader Michael Capolino shouts out a bid on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday also showed wages barely rising last month, which could ease concerns that inflation pressures were rapidly building up, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a gradual path of monetary policy tightening.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 42 points, or 0.18 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 5.25 points, or 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 17 points, or 0.26 percent.

Ahead of the report, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 81 points, or 0.34 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 9.5 points, or 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 28.75 points, or 0.43 percent.