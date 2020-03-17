Futures turn higher after another 'Black Monday' plunge

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell as trading is halted in New York, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned higher in volatile trading on Tuesday, following Wall Street’s steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session, as drastic efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed supply chains and crushed business sentiment.

At 6:36 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 226 points, or 1.11%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 29 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 147.75 points, or 2.09%.