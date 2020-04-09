Futures turn higher after Fed stimulus, jobless claims data

FILE PHOTO: A man crosses a nearly deserted Nassau Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell last week and the Federal Reserve rolled out a broad $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses.

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 99 points, or 0.43%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.5 points, or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 4 points, or 0.05%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 103 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 20 points, or 0.73% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 48.75 points, or 0.6%.