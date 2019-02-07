Business News
February 7, 2019 / 1:00 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Growth, trade worries sink stocks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks sank on Thursday as worries that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal by a March 1 deadline intensified earlier concerns about slowing global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.47 points, or 0.86 percent, to 25,171.83, the S&P 500 lost 25.53 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,706.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.93 points, or 1.18 percent, to 7,288.35.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below