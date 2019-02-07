Growth, trade worries sink stocks

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks sank on Thursday as worries that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal by a March 1 deadline intensified earlier concerns about slowing global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.47 points, or 0.86 percent, to 25,171.83, the S&P 500 lost 25.53 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,706.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.93 points, or 1.18 percent, to 7,288.35.