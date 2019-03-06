Indexes decline for third day as healthcare, energy fall

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main stock indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday as healthcare and energy shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market’s strong rally to start the year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.7 points, or 0.51 percent, to 25,673.93, the S&P 500 lost 18.16 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,771.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.44 points, or 0.93 percent, to 7,505.92.