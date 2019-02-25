Indexes end higher as Trump says trade deal near

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended up but off the day’s highs on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports and that the two countries were close to a trade deal.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.14 points, or 0.23 percent, to 26,091.95, the S&P 500 gained 3.44 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,796.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.92 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,554.46.