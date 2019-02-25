Business News
February 25, 2019 / 12:44 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Indexes end higher as Trump says trade deal near

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended up but off the day’s highs on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports and that the two countries were close to a trade deal.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.14 points, or 0.23 percent, to 26,091.95, the S&P 500 gained 3.44 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,796.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.92 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,554.46.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below