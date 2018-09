NEW YORK (Reuters) - Industrials led the Dow to a new closing high on Friday ahead of Monday’s major sector reshuffle, capping a week in which investors largely shrugged off trade worries.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.43 points, or 0.26 percent, to 26,726.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.5 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,929.25, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 41.28 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,986.96.