Intel powers Dow to record high

(Reuters) - A jump in Intel powered the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an all-time intraday high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were little changed as U.S. stocks, much like global peers, remained pressured due to Italy’s troubles.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Intel rose 4.4 percent and sent the blue-chip Dow index up as much as 0.45 percent to a record high of 26,771.91 points.

The S&P .SPX edged up 0.03 percent and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC eked out a 0.01 percent gain.