Media, health stocks lift Wall Street ahead of Fed; banks drop

(Reuters) - Gains in healthcare and media stocks lifted Wall Street on Wednesday, although banks dropped ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

With a third rate hike all but certain, and chances of a fourth increase in December firming after robust consumer confidence data on Tuesday, investors are keen to know whether the Fed will officially end the era of easy money.

Some analysts expect a more aggressive tilt, whether in the policy statement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), the accompanying economic and interest rate projections, or at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Financial stocks overall .SPSY were 0.44 percent lower, with bank shares .BKX faring marginally worse. Only Citigroup (C.N) and M&T Bank (MTB.N) eked out gains.

“If the Fed raises short-term interest rates, that serves to flatten the yield curve and banks want a steeper yield curve,” said Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist at Federated Investors, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The yield curve has been flattening in the run up to the Fed meeting.

The stock market has enjoyed a boom period and is at record levels. But as rates rise, equities face rising competition for investors’ funds not only from bonds, but also from cash, which is now the most attractive it has been in about a decade.

“We’re a little surprised that stocks are up ahead of the Fed announcement and that is a positive sign. The markets are thinking the Fed is going to be a little bit more dovish,” said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington Private Bank, in Columbus, Ohio.

The health sector .SPXHC rose 0.86 percent, as biotechs led the gains, while the newly-formed communications services sector .SPLRCL gained 0.79 percent, boosted by media companies, including Disney.

As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 72.50 points, or 0.27 percent, at 26,564.71 at 13:09 a.m. EDT.

The S&P 500 .SPX was up 8.53 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,924.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 31.99 points, or 0.40 percent, at 8,039.46.

The interest-rate sensitive utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR sectors fell 0.20 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively.

In health stocks, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN.O) rose 6.1 percent after a $1.2 billion deal to buy privately held Syntimmune. Among biotechs, Biogen (BIIB.O) advanced 2.9 percent.

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) rose 1.5 percent after agreeing to sell its stake in Sky (SKYB.L) to Comcast (CMCSA.O), which gained 0.5 percent. Disney (DIS.N), which is buying Fox, jumped 2.1 percent.

Nike (NKE.N) fell 1.2 percent, the most on the Dow, as the sportswear maker stopped short of raising its financial forecast.

IBM (IBM.N) jumped 2.5 percent after UBS upgraded the stock to “buy”.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 51 new lows.