September 19, 2019 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Microsoft, energy stocks lift Wall Street at open

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, boosted by Microsoft Corp and energy stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates as expected but played down hopes of further monetary easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.97 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 27,186.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.63 points, or 0.12%, at 3,010.36. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.20 points, or 0.20%, to 8,193.59 at the opening bell.

