Business News
January 24, 2019 / 12:53 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Nasdaq boosted by chip rally; Dow, S&P 500 stall

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the Nasdaq a solid gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 24,553.31, the S&P 500 gained 3.63 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,642.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.70 points, or 0.68 percent, to 7,073.46.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
