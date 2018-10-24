FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Nasdaq confirms correction; S&P, Dow erases year's gains

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled again on Wednesday, confirming a correction for the Nasdaq and erasing the Dow and S&P 500’s gains for the year, as disappointing forecasts from chipmakers and weak home sales data fueled worries about economic and profit growth.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 608.15 points, or 2.41 percent, to 24,583.28, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 84.53 points, or 3.08 percent, to 2,656.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 329.14 points, or 4.43 percent, to 7,108.40.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
