Nasdaq drops further as techs fall out of favor

(Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index slipped further in early afternoon trading on Wednesday as investors shifted to financials that have been bolstered by strong economic data and encouraging comments from Fed officials.

A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The S&P technology index .SPLRCT, the best performing sector this year, dropped as much as 3.3 percent, its worst single-day decline since June 2016.

The high-flying FAANG stocks - Facebook (FB.O), Amazon (AMZN.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Netflix (NFLX.O) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) - fell between 2.8 percent and 5.3 percent.

In contrast, JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) climbed about 2 percent, putting the S&P financial index .SPSY on track for its best two-day gains in nearly a year.

“What we’re seeing is a combination of defense positioning, with people taking some profit out of the high growth areas, technology specifically, and rotating into sectors that should hold up better if we get any negative news on tax bill or the debt ceiling,” said Jonathan Mackay, investment strategist at Schroders.

Fed chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that a strengthening economy would warrant continued rate increases. Her comments come a day after Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell said that the case for a December rate hike was coming together and hinted at lighter bank regulation.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The second revision of third-quarter gross domestic product showed growth increased at a 3.3 percent annual rate, up from the previously reported 3 percent.

The data and the upbeat comments helped U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond yields climb to two-week peaks.

Investors are also tracking progress on the U.S. tax bill. Senate Republicans on Tuesday rammed forward the bill, which corporate America is hoping will slash business tax rates, in an abrupt, partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday.

At 12:32 p.m. ET (1732 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 50.27 points, or 0.21 percent, at 23,886.98, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 4.05 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,622.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 92.29 points, or 1.34 percent, at 6,820.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N) gained 3.03 percent after the burrito chain said it would seek a turnaround expert to replace founder Steve Ells as chief executive.

Autodesk (ADSK.O) was the biggest loser on S&P 500, slumping about 16 percent following the AutoCAD maker’s weak revenue forecast and restructuring plan.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,540 to 1,335. On the Nasdaq, 1,454 issues rose and 1,416 fell.