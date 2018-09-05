FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 5, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Nasdaq ends down more than 1 percent as tech shares fall

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dented by technology stocks after Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) executives defended their companies before skeptical U.S. lawmakers.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.98 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,975.46, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,888.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 96.07 points, or 1.19 percent, to 7,995.17.

Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.