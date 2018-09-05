Nasdaq ends down more than 1 percent as tech shares fall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dented by technology stocks after Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) executives defended their companies before skeptical U.S. lawmakers.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.98 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,975.46, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,888.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 96.07 points, or 1.19 percent, to 7,995.17.