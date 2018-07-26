Nasdaq falls at open as Facebook leads tech selloff

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite opened 1 percent lower on Thursday as Facebook led a selloff in technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was buoyed after the European Union and the United States agreed to negotiate on trade.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.45 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 25,468.55. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.58 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,835.49. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 84.20 points, or 1.06 percent, to 7,848.04 at the opening bell.