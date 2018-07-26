FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Nasdaq falls at open as Facebook leads tech selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite opened 1 percent lower on Thursday as Facebook led a selloff in technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was buoyed after the European Union and the United States agreed to negotiate on trade.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.45 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 25,468.55. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.58 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,835.49. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 84.20 points, or 1.06 percent, to 7,848.04 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

