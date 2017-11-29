Nasdaq falls with tech stocks; S&P ends flat

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks and other pockets of the market that could benefit from improving economic conditions, lower regulations and taxes, and higher interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 103.83 points, or 0.44 percent, to 23,940.54, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,626.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 88.02 points, or 1.27 percent, to 6,824.34.
