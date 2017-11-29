FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq falls with tech stocks; S&P ends flat
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 12:43 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Nasdaq falls with tech stocks; S&P ends flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks and other pockets of the market that could benefit from improving economic conditions, lower regulations and taxes, and higher interest rates.

A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 103.83 points, or 0.44 percent, to 23,940.54, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,626.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 88.02 points, or 1.27 percent, to 6,824.34.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski

