Wall Street opens lower as tech shares fall

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as heavyweight technology-related stocks remained under pressure with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.92 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 31,955.94.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.63 points, or 0.25%, at 3,915.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.33 points, or 0.63%, to 13,512.64 at the opening bell.