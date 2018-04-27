FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 12:14 PM / in 4 minutes

Nasdaq surges at open after strong Amazon, Microsoft earnings

Sruthi Shankar

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq opened 1 percent higher on Friday after stellar results from Amazon, Microsoft and Intel, while a 3 percent drop in Exxon weighed on the Dow and S&P.

Trader Peter Tuchman is pictured working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.80 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,342.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.53 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,675.47. The Nasdaq Composite gained 76.84 points, or 1.08 percent, to 7,195.52 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

