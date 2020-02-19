Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 80.51 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 29,312.70.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.10 points, or 0.30%, at 3,380.39. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 50.07 points, or 0.51%, to 9,782.81 at the opening bell.