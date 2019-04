Nasdaq hits record high at open on strong tech earnings; 3M weighs on Dow

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a fresh record at the open on Thursday after strong results from Facebook and Microsoft, while a slump in industrial conglomerate 3M weighed on the Dow and limited gains on the S&P.

The Nasdaq had hit a life-high of 8,139.551 on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.68 points, or 0.64%, at the open to 26,426.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.74 points, or 0.06%, at 2,928.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 48.84 points, or 0.60%, to 8,150.85 at the opening bell.