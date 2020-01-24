Nasdaq hits record high on Intel strength

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a new high on Friday after a strong forecast from Intel and encouraging business activity data out of Europe, while concerns eased over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 70.30 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 29,230.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.56 points, or 0.23%, at 3,333.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 43.73 points, or 0.47%, to 9,446.21 at the opening bell.