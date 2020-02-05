Business News
February 5, 2020 / 1:09 PM / a minute ago

Nasdaq opens at record high on private jobs data, virus treatment talks

1 Min Read

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Wednesday following a strong monthly domestic private jobs data and on reports of treatments to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 241.10 points, or 0.84%, at the open to 29,048.73. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.32 points, or 0.83%, at 3,324.91. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 106.12 points, or 1.12%, to 9,574.10 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below