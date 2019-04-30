Nasdaq retreats after Alphabet drop; S&P 500 posts record

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on Tuesday as shares of Google-parent Alphabet tumbled following a revenue miss and Apple dropped ahead of its results, though the S&P 500 eked out another record closing high.

All three major indexes posted gains for the month.

For the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.11 points, or 0.14%, to 26,592.5, the S&P 500 gained 2.78 points, or 0.09%, to 2,945.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.09 points, or 0.66%, to 8,107.77.