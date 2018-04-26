Nasdaq up 1 percent as tech earnings impress, yields pull back

(Reuters) - Wall Street stocks opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields pulled back from the 3 percent level, and a 9 percent jump in Facebook’s shares after strong results helped the Nasdaq rise more than 1 percent.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.89 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,128.72. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.25 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,651.65. The Nasdaq Composite gained 76.75 points, or 1.10 percent, to 7,080.49 at the opening bell.