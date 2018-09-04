Wall Street kicks off September trading on a somber note

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, the first trading day in September, as declines in heavyweights such as Nike and Facebook added to worries over trade negotiations between United States and other major economies.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.75 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,916.07. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.56 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,896.96. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8,109.54 points, or 100.00 percent, to 0.00 at the opening bell.