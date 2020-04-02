Oil jump lifts Wall Street as jobless claims data surges

FILE PHOTO: NYSE-AMEX Options floor traders from TradeMas Inc. work in an off-site trading office built when the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closed, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday as hopes for a truce in an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in oil output drove gains, taking some sting out of a shocking jump in Americans filing jobless claims due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 466.58 points, or 2.23%, to end at 21,410.09 points, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 56.09 points, or 2.27%, to 2,526.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 126.73 points, or 1.72%, to 7,487.31.