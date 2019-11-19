Business News
Dismal retail forecasts drag down Dow, S&P 500

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell from record levels while the S&P edged lower on Tuesday as dour forecasts from retailers Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) fueled worries about consumer spending as the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 102.37 points, or 0.37%, to 27,933.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.87 points, or 0.06%, to 3,120.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 20.72 points, or 0.24%, to 8,570.66.

Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese

