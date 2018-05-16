FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 11:58 AM / in 21 minutes

Retail, tech stocks boost Wall Street; Russell 2000 hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Retail and technology stocks led Wall Street higher on Wednesday as the small-cap Russell 2000 hit a record peak, even as U.S. bond yields touched near a seven-year high and investors fretted over geopolitics.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 62.52 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,768.93, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.01 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,722.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 46.67 points, or 0.63 percent, to 7,398.30.

    Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by James Dalgleish

