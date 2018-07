NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 extended recent gains to post its highest close since Feb. 1 on Tuesday as strong results from PepsiCo Inc boosted optimism about the earnings season.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.87 points, or 0.58 percent, to 24,919.46, the S&P 500 gained 9.66 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,793.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.00 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,759.20.