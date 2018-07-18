FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

S&P 500 climbs to five-month high as financials and industrials rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a five-month high and the Dow rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday as solid earnings boosted financial and industrial stocks and reinforced expectations for a strong second-quarter reporting season.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 80.29 points, or 0.32 percent, to 25,200.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,815.62, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.67 point, or 0.01 percent, to 7,854.44.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Leslie Adler

