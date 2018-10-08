FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 8, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

S&P 500 cuts declines to end flat; Nasdaq falls

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 cut losses to end nearly flat on Monday after having been weighed down by concerns about slowing Chinese economic growth due to trade tensions between China and the United States.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.99 points, or 0.15 percent, to 26,488.04, the S&P 500 lost 0.97 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,884.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.50 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,735.95.

Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.