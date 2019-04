FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session slightly lower as a dive in industrials stocks and concerns about slowing global growth overshadowed gains in Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135.1 points, or 0.51%, to 26,461.95, the S&P 500 lost 1.09 points, or 0.04%, to 2,926.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.67 points, or 0.21%, to 8,118.68.