Wall St opens higher after data signals improving labor market

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday after weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the start of a pandemic-led recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.3 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33906.3. The S&P 500 rose 6.3 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4121.97, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 56.9 points, or 0.43%, to 13356.629 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

