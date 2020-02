Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs minutes after the open on Wednesday on signs that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 130.41 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 29,406.75.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.75 points, or 0.38%, at 3,370.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.66 points, or 0.52%, to 9,688.60 at the opening bell.