Business News
November 6, 2019 / 1:02 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

S&P 500, Dow open higher after robust earnings run

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened near record highs on Wednesday, as a largely upbeat corporate earnings season and optimism around a U.S.-China trade truce drive a Wall Street rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.11 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,502.74.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.48 points, or 0.02%, at 3,075.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC, however, dropped 8.11 points, or 0.10%, to 8,426.57 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

