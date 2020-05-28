S&P 500, Dow open higher as Boeing resumes 737 MAX production

Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened higher on Thursday, boosted by Boeing shares as the planemaker resumed production of its 737 MAX jets, but simmering tensions between the United States and China kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.09 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 25,697.36, and the S&P 500 opened higher by 10.48 points, or 0.35%, at 3,046.61. But the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.36 points, or 0.21%, to 9,392.99 at the opening bell.