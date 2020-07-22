Business News
July 22, 2020 / 10:48 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

S&P 500, Dow open lower as Sino-U.S. ties worsen

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A nearly empty trading floor is seen as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Wednesday as an escalation in tensions between United States and China offset optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the virus-stricken economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 15.84 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 26,824.56. The S&P 500 fell 1.98 points, or 0.06%, at 3,255.34 after market open. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.22 points, or 0.07%, to 10,687.58 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below