Wall Street opens lower; earnings, data in focus

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow retreating from record levels, as investors geared up for the start of the earnings season and a key inflation report this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.54 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,775.06. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.09 points, or 0.10%, at 4,124.71, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.75 points, or 0.33%, to 13,854.44 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

