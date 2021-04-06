S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open

FILE PHOTO: A U.S flag is seen on the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Tuesday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as investors locked in some gains ahead of a reading of U.S. job openings later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,500.02. The S&P 500 fell 2.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4,075.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.9 points, or 0.17%, to 13,681.671 at the opening bell.