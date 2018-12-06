S&P 500, Dow slip on trade concerns, but end off lows

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow industrials ended slightly negative but well above their session lows in volatile trading on Thursday as the arrest of a Chinese technology executive fanned fears of tensions between the United States and China over trade, while some big technology and Internet shares posted gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 78.05 points, or 0.31 percent, to 24,949.02, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.1 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,695.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 29.83 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,188.26.