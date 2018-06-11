FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 11, 2018 / 11:49 AM / in 16 minutes

S&P 500 edges upward as U.S.-North Korea summit approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Monday as investors eyed the looming United States-North Korea summit in Singapore while shrugging off the weekend’s fractious meeting of the Group of Seven nations.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.78 points, or 0.02 percent, to 25,322.31; the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.97 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,782; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.41 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,659.93.

    Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.