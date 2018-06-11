S&P 500 edges upward as U.S.-North Korea summit approaches

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Monday as investors eyed the looming United States-North Korea summit in Singapore while shrugging off the weekend’s fractious meeting of the Group of Seven nations.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.78 points, or 0.02 percent, to 25,322.31; the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.97 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,782; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.41 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,659.93.