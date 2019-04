FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat on Thursday as investors waited for earnings season to kick into high gear, but healthcare stocks fell.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.11 points, or 0.05%, to 26,143.05, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 points, or 0.00%, to 2,888.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.89 points, or 0.21%, to 7,947.36.