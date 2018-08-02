S&P 500 ends higher, driven by Apple, tech

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher on Thursday, driven by Apple shares as the iPhone maker became the first publicly traded U.S. company worth a trillion dollars.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.33 points, or 0.03 percent, to 25,326.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.91 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,827.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 95.40 points, or 1.24 percent, to 7,802.69.