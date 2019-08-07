Business News
August 7, 2019 / 11:53 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

S&P 500 ends slightly higher after rebounding with bond yields

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 recovered from steep early losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday as investors snapped up oversold shares and bond yields rebounded from significant lows that raised fears about a recession.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.45 points, or 0.09%, to 26,007.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points, or 0.08%, to 2,884.02, and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.56 points, or 0.38%, to 7,862.83.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below