Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged higher on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to lay the groundwork for an interest rate cut later this year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.37 points, or 0.09%, to 26,111.98, the S&P 500 gained 2.58 points, or 0.09%, to 2,889.56, and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.37 points, or 0.62%, to 7,845.02.